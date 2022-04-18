UniverCity Alliance

Better. Places. Together.

UniverCity Year seeks new local government partners for 2022-2025

Apply by Aug. 1, 2022 at noon CDT! More

National network launches Wisconsin cohort of community science projects

The American Geophysical Union’s Thriving Earth Exchange program, in partnership with UW-Madison’s UniverCity Alliance and Educational Partnerships for Innovation in Communities Network (EPIC-N), will support 14 projects across the state of Wisconsin. More

UniverCity Year offers UW-Madison faculty chance to partner with Wisconsin communities in 2022

UW-Madison faculty and instructors from across all academic disciplines are encouraged to work with UniverCity Year. More

Partner with us

Learn more about our partner communities More

We connect communities to UW-Madison

Most of the earth’s people already live in cities, and cities will continue to grow. Yet most cities struggle to be as safe, rich, healthy, inclusive, equitable, environmentally sustainable, and well-governed as they would like to be. Many factors influence the shortfall between city potential and performance, yet the failure results in part from a lack of knowledge about new solutions and a lack of bandwidth and/or capacity to implement them.

UniverCity Alliance connects education, service and research activities across UW-Madison with cities, furthering the practice of sustainability.

National network launches Wisconsin cohort of community science projects

Learn more about which Wisconsin communities are participating in the American Geophysical Union’s Thriving Earth Exchange program.

Resources for Communities

Our partners at UW-Madison and across Wisconsin offer tools and resources to help foster resilient, sustainable, and high-road communities.

 

PARTNER WITH US

 

EVENTS

 

OUR TEAM

Featured News

UW-Madison PhD student maps ‘multiple lives’ of Ho-Chunk travel routes

Megan Binkley’s doctoral work grew out of an undergraduate project that developed into an internship with UniverCity Alliance.

‘Welcome to Your Urban Future’ class motivates students to pursue urban issues

UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter hopes to inspire students to build a better urban future.

Communicating during COVID-19: Journal publishes UW-Madison task force’s recommendations

UniverCity Alliance helped create a group to effectively communicate COVID-19 prevention measures.