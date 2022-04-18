We connect communities to UW-Madison
Most of the earth’s people already live in cities, and cities will continue to grow. Yet most cities struggle to be as safe, rich, healthy, inclusive, equitable, environmentally sustainable, and well-governed as they would like to be. Many factors influence the shortfall between city potential and performance, yet the failure results in part from a lack of knowledge about new solutions and a lack of bandwidth and/or capacity to implement them.
UniverCity Alliance connects education, service and research activities across UW-Madison with cities, furthering the practice of sustainability.
National network launches Wisconsin cohort of community science projects
Learn more about which Wisconsin communities are participating in the American Geophysical Union’s Thriving Earth Exchange program.
Resources for Communities
Our partners at UW-Madison and across Wisconsin offer tools and resources to help foster resilient, sustainable, and high-road communities.
Featured News
UW-Madison PhD student maps ‘multiple lives’ of Ho-Chunk travel routes
Megan Binkley’s doctoral work grew out of an undergraduate project that developed into an internship with UniverCity Alliance.
‘Welcome to Your Urban Future’ class motivates students to pursue urban issues
UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter hopes to inspire students to build a better urban future.
Communicating during COVID-19: Journal publishes UW-Madison task force’s recommendations
UniverCity Alliance helped create a group to effectively communicate COVID-19 prevention measures.