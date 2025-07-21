Wisconsin communities reach goals through UniverCity Alliance partnerships

For 10 years, UniverCity Alliance has harnessed the range of resources at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to support local governments across the state in jumpstarting their community’s goals and priorities.

UW–Madison graduate and undergraduate students from a range of academic disciplines have formed relationships with municipal officials and county leaders and created plans to boost economic development, designed dog parks and riverbank stabilization strategies, and started a public art inventory, and more.

These projects not only prepare UW–Madison students for their careers, they are also being implemented across Wisconsin.

“UniverCity’s partnership model provides so many benefits and opportunities for students and our local government partners,” UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Megan McBride said. “Seeing how these real-world experiences enrich student learning while creating tangible benefits across Wisconsin is what inspires us to continue this work for the next 10 years.”

The following list highlights 10 impacts across Wisconsin.

Bolz Center for Arts Administration worked with Village of DeForest staff to consider strategies to boost community engagement, deploy efficient marketing strategies, and streamline vendor management at the DeForest Dragon Art Fair. DeForest incorporated several recommendations from the students into the event, including an improved map of the fair grounds and a children’s area that featured interactive art activities like free face painting, spin art bike creations, and rock painting. Read the full story.

During a partnership with Columbia County, UW–Madison students developed a design for a dog park in Portage’s North Side Park, conducted a trade market analysis for a new business park, and recommended strategies to create a welcoming and accessible community for residents who speak English as a second language. Since the projects were completed in 2023, they have helped Portage grow the community and attract business, residents, and a more diverse workforce. Read the full story.

Adams County Economic Development launched a Homestead Credit Incentive in 2024 following a partnership with UniverCity Alliance from 2019-22 that focused on attracting and retaining new residents. “The Adams County Homestead Credit also lets people know that the county is really being proactive in trying to get people to move in and trying to move things forward,” Daric Smith, executive director of Adams County Economic Development, said. Read the full story.

As a result of a UniverCity Alliance partnership in Green County, the Human Services Department created a substance recovery and mental health wellness navigator position that improves connections to community services, among other impacts. Read the full story.

As a result of a UniverCity Alliance partnership in the Village of Waunakee, the Village Board unanimously approved a land acknowledgement statement in 2021, hosted community education sessions, and launched a traveling museum exhibit. Read about partnership impacts and a traveling museum exhibit that debuted on July 12.

A report documenting possible solutions to childcare challenges in Wood County helped local leaders secure substantial funding for the community through American Rescue Plan Act funding and other local sources.

The wide range of topics that connect with public health is what excited Kristie Egge, the supervisor of strategic initiatives for the Wood County Health Department, about partnering with UniverCity Alliance. The Wood County Health Department partnered with UniverCity Alliance from 2022-25 to improve health outcomes in rural communities using creative strategies. Read the story.

Monroe County’s drug treatment court aims to comply with the Treatment Court Best Practice of completing an outside evaluation, at a minimum of every five years.

“We were able to meet that goal by partnering with UniverCity,” Tara Nichols, the justice programs manager in Monroe County, said. Read the story.

Since 2021, UW–Parkside Dr. Aubri McDonald and Tony Chavez, the superintendent of Racine County’s youth development and care center, have worked together in a partnership that began with UniverCity Alliance and fostered in the following years by UW–Parkside’s Community and Business Engagement Office.

This partnership resulted in design improvements at the new Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development & Care Center that were recommended by students. Read the story.

A UniverCity Alliance partnership in St. Croix County focused on substance use treatment. These projects identified best practices in transitional housing and for creating a sober living facility for women, reviewed incarceration healthcare obligations and policies, and analyzed wraparound substance use treatment for the county’s treatment court participants.

Since the projects were completed, the county has considered partnerships with additional treatment providers. Read the story.

The City of Wisconsin Rapids used projects completed during a UniverCity Alliance partnership as a launching point to create a digital public art inventory, a framework for the city to support public art, and the South Wood County Cultural Coalition. Read the story.

It’s UniverCity’s 10th anniversary! Celebrate with us all year long and at a special event on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Pyle Center. RSVP today.